I have never been moved by negative criticism – Sarkodie reveals

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, has disclosed his resilience towards negative criticisms and public opinions.

In a live Instagram chat with Nigeria’s rapper M.I on Saturday, May 2, 2021, Sarkodie revealed that he had turned a blind eye to the continuous flow of attacks and criticisms.



“From the start, I just developed a strategy to critics. I do what I feel. If I feel like it, I'm going to do it and I have not been proven wrong for a long time, so it’s going to be very hard for an article to change my view”, he said.



According to Sarkodie, although some critics had lambasted him for delivering solely in the native Twi language, he has been able to maintain his feet as the biggest hip-hop artiste in the country.

On his part, M.I also recounted some attempts by pundits to influence his work adding that he always trusted his heart to lead him.



“If you do what your heart tells you to do, at least you can walk away from the game”, he said.