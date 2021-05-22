I have never received a pesewa from GHAMRO since I joined 6years ago – Akesse Brempong

Akesse Brempong, Ghanaian gospel artist

Renowned gospel singer and worship leader, Phil Evans Akesse Brempong says he has not received even a pesewa as payment for royalties from the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) since he registered under the agency six years ago.

GHAMRO is a royalty collection agency within Ghana that represents the rights of music copyright holders, however, over the years, there have been lots of discussions and complaints from artistes saying that they have never received any money even though their songs are obviously being played all over.



Akesse Brempong told host, Dr. Cann on Happy FM’s Ayekoo After-Dryve show that “for my six years of being in the industry, with my three albums, I haven’t received a penny from them. I am a fully registered member and they can cross-check their records”.

“There is something wrong with our royalty collection and distribution systems in Ghana and they need to have it looked at because it is a big problem. That is even why young artistes are now going digital. Over there, if I want to check the number of plays I’ve had on my song and how much money I’ve made, I can just log in and I’ll see it all for myself”, he said.



The musician advised that as the world is going digital, it is only best that GHAMRO goes digital with it so that at least artistes can find out how much they are earning from their music just by logging on to a website or app.