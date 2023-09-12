I have never seen Sarkodie before but I make clothes for his DJ – Elikem Kumordzie

Ghanaian actor cum fashion designer, Elikem Kumordzie, has disclosed that he has never met Sarkodie in his entire life.

It can be recalled that the popular fashion designer received heavy backlash for his approach in critiquing Sarkodie’s outfit earlier this year.



A few months ago, Sarkodie shared still pictures from the video shoot for his hit song “Country Side,” featuring Black Sherif.



Upon seeing the photo and noticing something wrong with the tailoring of Sarkodie’s outfit, Elikem reposted the photo on his main Instagram page, blaming Sarkodie’s tailor for doing a dreadful job with the design.



This particular subject became topical on several media platforms with a series of further rants from Elikem but total silence on the part of Sarkodie.



However, when asked if he had since encountered the rapper in any way or met him at any event, Elikem responded,



“No. I have never seen him before. We’re not friends. I don’t know him,” he retorted during an interview with GhanaWeb’s Talkertainment.

Elikem said although he makes clothes for Sarkodie’s official DJ, he is yet to meet the rapper himself.



“I make clothes for his DJ; DJ Mensah and I were born on the same day,” he told Talkertainment host Elsie Lamar.



He, however still stands by his statements and observations about Sarkodie’s outfit.



“I am a fan of his music and talent but whatever I said was true though,” he said



Watch the video below:



