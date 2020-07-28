Entertainment

I have never seen a grateful and appreciative person like Medikal – Criss Waddle

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AMG Business, Criss Kwaku Waddle with Medikal

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AMG Business, Criss Kwaku Waddle has showered praises on record label mate and mentee in music, Medikal.

The R2bees mentored rapper, took to his twitter handle to celebrate the reigning best rapper in Ghana. He noted that, in his lifetime, he has never seen a very appreciative and grateful person like Medikal.



He added that, even his family and friends he grew up with have not shown him a tip of the kind of loyalty he’s getting from Medikal.

Medikal in most of his interviews has acknowledged Criss Waddle as being the source of his breakthrough financially and musically.



He wrote: “Till today 29-JuLY-2020 at exactly 2:57pm I can confirm that I still haven’t met anyone that’s as grateful and appreciative as @AmgMedikal not even my family & friends I grew up with

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.