I have never slept with any ‘Sakawa boy or rich man’ for money - Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay is a Ghanaian artiste

Ghanaian musician, Wendy Shay, has said that she is pleased with what she earns from her music business and does not engage in having an affair with wealthy men for money, as perceived by some members of the public.

She reiterated that she is not easily influenced by social media to sleep with affluent men to gain more money to live a luxurious lifestyle, stressing that such ideas do not cross her mind even when she is in dire need of something.



In a video shared by Zionfelix on his Facebook page, sighted by GhanaWeb, Wendy challenged people who suggest she is into such a lifestyle to provide evidence to substantiate their claims.



“I think it’s high time I addressed some issues because I'm not happy. I am satisfied with the income I generate from music, be it 5,000 cedis or 100,000 cedis. I am not a greedy kind of person, nor do I allow myself to be pressured. By God’s grace, I can afford a Range Rover today, so I understand the principle of building on what you have.



“I am not the kind of girl you can link me to a big man or Sakawa boy; I don’t do that. Any rich man who claims to have had sex with me for money should come out and make it public. Some individuals are fabricating stories like this and people are also believing it,” she stated.

'Sakawa boys' is a local term that refers to men who engage in rituals to gain sudden wealth.



