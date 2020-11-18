I have no beef with Lawyer Nti - NGO Gh

Comedian, Lawyer Nti

One of Ghana’s comedians, NGO Gh, has assured Ghanaians that he is still on good terms with his colleague Lawyer Nti even though the latter is no more with Leizer Legacy Productions.

It has been quite obvious since our all-time favourite Kejetia Vs Makola series ended, that Richmond Xavier Amoakoh, known best as Lawyer Nti is no longer with the production firm and he has been doing his own projects for his YouTube channel, Plan B Studio.



Lawyer Nti, earlier in July debunked claims that he had ended his contract with Leizer Legacy Productions due to greed, anger or his alleged inability to meet requests made of him, but for the reason that he has decided to ply his trade elsewhere, as life is all about moving on and taking on new challenges.



Just as Lawyer Nti came out to explain, NGO again said, “Lawyer Nti is taking a different path in his creativity as against what Leizer Legacy is also doing so he has started some amazing stuff that he is doing with Plan B Studios. He’s put up amazing stuff like Back to School, Learning with Lawyer Nti, and there are so many other things that he’s doing”.

Nana Gyesie Owusu told Foster Romanus during an interview on eTV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show that he still has a very good relationship with Lawyer Nti and if ever in the near future they have to come together again to work on a project, it will happen.



To prove to Ghanaians that he really is on best terms with his friend, the Quizmaster did a video call with Lawyer Nti live on set and they were all jolly and jovial just like they have always been.