I have no beef with Rex Omar- Akosua Agyapong

Akosua Agyapong, Rex Omar

Renowned Highlife musician, Akosua Agyapong has clarified that there is no ongoing conflict between herself and Rex Omar, the chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO).

Recent disputes had arisen between the two, sparked by Agyapong's strong criticism of GHAMRO and Rex Omar, accusing them of severe corruption.



Rex Omar had countered by suggesting that Agyapong's actions might be fuelled by her inability to secure a license from the Attorney-General's Department to establish an alternative collective management entity. This exchange led to the possibility of legal action against Agyapong by the GHAMRO chairman.



Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Wednesday, Agyapong expressed her viewpoint, asserting that her focus has always been on the transparency within GHAMRO.



“To me, I don’t think I am attacking Rex Omar. He was rather attacking me personally, but I have always decided not to talk about it because I am talking about GHAMRO,” she said.



“I don’t have a problem with him, but if he comes to YouTube, he always attacks me, but one day he threw some bombs and I said, ‘You have pushed me’, so I also told him what I had to tell him.”

Addressing the issue of a legal letter sent to her by Rex Omar's lawyer, she explained, “He made his lawyer write to me, asking me to go around and apologize because I said Rex Omar is a ‘thief’.”



In essence, Agyapong argues that her stance centres on the transparency and functionality of GHAMRO, while any personal disagreements with Rex Omar have been a result of his actions rather than her intent.



