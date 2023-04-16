I have no friends now; they are not loyal - Xandy Kamel

TV personality, Xandy Kamel

Ghanaian actress Xandy Kamel has lamented how the people she called her friends have never reciprocated the loyalty she showed them.

She stated that the actions of her friends have taught her a lot about life, and as a result of this, she has decided not to involve herself in any form of friendship.



In an interview with Zionfelix, Xandy Kamel poured out how her friends have never been there for her when she needed them the most.



“I do not keep friends nowadays because of life and its lessons. You learn from it, and sometimes, as you grow, you just need to make your circle tighter. That is it. It is not like my friends have done something to break me, but they have indirectly taught me to seek wisdom because I’m a fool," she said.



The actress explained that she is the type that values friendship and loyalty, and there are times she has laid down her reputation to fight for her friends, not to forget sacrifices, but none of them has done the same.



She explained: “You know, loyalty is something I hold very dear. I have been so loyal to my friends, I have been so loyal. I put my reputation and dignity on the line to engage in unnecessary fights for them, and I go to their events no matter how far away the place is. I sacrifice for friends, but I have not seen any friends sacrifice for me. And I am saying it: if a friend has ever done something for me, he or she should say it. Even in my times of trouble, no friend has been there for me”.

