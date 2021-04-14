I have no intentions to organize a dumsor vigil now, let me be! – DKB warns

DKB has issued a stern warning to individuals who are mounting what he described as ‘unnecessary pressure’ on him to champion a ‘dumsor vigil’ agenda.

According to the comedian, all grievances about the current power fluctuation (dumsor) in the country should be channeled to the government and not to him.



Unclear who exactly his message was directed at, DKB said he won’t be used to fulfil anybody’s selfish interest.



DKB added that the reason he participated in the previous ‘dumsor’ vigil was as a result of its severity and its negative impact on his business.



“I am not a dumsor ambassador. Neither am I a dumsor warrior or a dumsor freedom fighter. Take it out of your mind. If you have any plans of attacking govt, go ahead and attack and don’t try to use me. I’m smarter than that. I didn’t just get up to organize the dumsor vigil. It was until things got severe. I participated in the vigil because I was frustrated. The dumsor condition in the country is not severe yet,” he furiously said in an Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has expressed utmost displeasure about the current power situation in the country.



Yvonne who spearheaded a ‘dumsor’ protest during the then Mahama-led administration has lambasted the current government for repeating ‘past mistakes’.



Watch the video below



