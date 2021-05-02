I have no issue with Joe Mettle - Patience Nyarko clarifies

Patience Nyarko and Joe Mettle

Gospel musician, Patience Nyarko has emphatically stated that she has no issues whatsoever with her colleague gospel singer, Joe Mettle.

In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii, she said, “I have no issues with him; none at all. I just addressed an issue I noticed and one that I know will help all of us in the gospel music industry and I am glad the matured people understood what I was talking about”.



According to her, she noticed people always favoured musicians who sang in English than those who sang in our local languages and that was all she tried addressing but people on social media misunderstood her.



“Don’t believe everything you see on social media because not everything you see there is true?” she said.

She believes that God’s gift to man has nothing to do with the spoken language of the person because “there are a lot of anointed people who didn’t go to school or speak English and still have the anointing of God upon their lives”.



She asserted that she was only trying to encourage local gospel artists like herself who were not being given an opportunity because they were considered as local artists not to give up, “this was the only message I was trying to send across but I was misunderstood”.



About a year ago, Patience Nyarko expressed her dissatisfaction at how Ghanaians seemed to be giving all their attention to Joe Mettle and ignoring others especially the local gospel musician in the gospel music space.