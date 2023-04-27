I have not commented saying I will beat Osebo hands down - KOD reacts

KOD reacts to publication involving fashion duel with Osebo

Kofi Okyere Darko, better known as KOD, has responded to an article published by Ghanaian blogger ZionFelix on his website.

The article claimed that KOD said he would easily beat fellow Ghanaian fashion icon Osebo in a fashion challenge.



However, KOD denied making such a statement and took to social media to clear the air.



He shared a screenshot of his Facebook post, where he stated that the claim was a lie and that he had not commented on the matter, saying, "That's a lie. I have not commented on this."



KOD further expressed his disbelief at the idea of him wearing a skirt, stating that it would not be appropriate for him.



"Imagine me walking around in a skirt... What would Ohemaa and Nana Afriyie say? Dressing beef paa with Lee? How?"

On April 26, 2023, Osebo challenged KOD to a fashion challenge. However, KOD declined the offer, stating that he was already ahead of the game and that his stylist, Lee, was the real challenge.



He further stated that he was beyond competition, so the challenge was impossible.



KOD shared a photo of himself dressed in a stylish outfit, and in response to the user who suggested he accept the challenge, he reiterated that he was beyond competition and that Lee was the real challenge.







ADA/BB