I have not released a diss song for Daddy Lumba - Great Ampong

Great Ampong

Ghanaian gospel musician, Great Ampong has made a sharp turn on his earlier claim that his track "Onyame Akatua (Osisifo) is a diss song to legendary hi-life artiste Daddy Lumba.

In a Power FM interview, the gospel artiste said that Lumba is not the target of his song and that he wouldn't shy away from mentioning him if he was indeed the one.



“I can compose a song and have his name in it because I have composed songs for people. Some people approach me to compose songs for their dead relatives and I do. I take the deceased’s name and details and then compose the song.



“I could have mentioned his name and the song was more than three to four minutes long but you never heard any name,” he stated.



His statement on Radio XYZ is at variance with his claim on Happy FM that he had composed a song in response to Daddy Lumba after his song "Ofon Na Edi Asem Fo" was made public.



“I said I was going to compose a song, and he will hear from me, but this isn't the song. I am not backtracking on my words. Did I mention his name when I wrote a song for Nana Addo Dankwa?

“When you listened to my song, did you hear anyone's name in it? I am telling you the time for me to compose the song for him (Daddy Lumba) hasn't come,” he added.



He, furthermore, specified that he seldom listens to interviews he grants to media organizations and that he can't recall the specifics of his interview with Happy FM.



“In my Happy FM interview, I don't remember what I said until I listen to it. I haven't sat down to listen to the interview. Even my songs, when I record them, I don't listen to them again,” he disclosed.



In 2016, Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong and Daddy Lumba had a rift over some GH₵3.6 billion old Ghana cedis proceeds from an album launch that the latter allegedly pocketed.



This was after a joint production of an album, "Hossana," in which Ampong reportedly wrote eight out of ten songs.