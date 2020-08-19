Entertainment

I have not spoken to Stonebwoy following the issue with Angeltown – Sarkodie

Stonebwoy and Angeltown had a misunderstanding at a rehearsal for the Black Love concert

Sarkodie has finally spoken about the matter involving his manager, Angeltown and Dancehall star, Stonebwoy over a bust-up at the Independence Square ahead of the Black Love Concert.

The Highest rapper, while speaking in a interview with Andy Dosty, indicated that he was yet to speak to Stonebwoy about the issue.



Sarkodie added that he was just concerned about the show he wanted to happen for his fans and would address any other matter in due course.



Even when he was pushed by Andy Dosty, Sarkodie still maintained that he was gathering his thoughts so that he could address the matter properly.

Sarkodie went on to indicate that he had wind of the apology but was personally set to speak on what really happened.



He went on to indicate that Angeltown’s eye was getting better now and that the bandage was loosened.

