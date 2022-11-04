I have nothing against Shatta Wale; I'll love to pray for him - Blakk Rasta

Blakk Rasta and Shatta Wale

Singer and radio presenter, Blakk Rasta has expressed plans to lay his hands on Shatta Wale to offer special prayers for him.

Blakk who was recently ordained as a pastor after graduating from Breakthrough Family Chapel Bible School has disclosed that he will love to preach the word to the popular Dancehall musician, whom he will love to collaborate with on a song.



He made this known in an interview with Graphic Showbiz; adding that it will be good to work with the leader of the Shatta Movement.



The ardent critic of Shatta Wale clarified that he has nothing against his colleague despite his previous jabs at him.



“For now God has not told me to lay my hands on people but if God gives me the go-ahead, I will lay my hands on Shatta Wale. I am also looking forward to sharing bible knowledge with him. It will be great to see the two of us do this together. More so, I want to have a collaboration with him and discuss issues together,” he said.

Blakk Rasta added: “I have nothing personal against Shatta Wale. He is a brother but if I need to tell him the truth, I will not mince words. Shatta Wale is loud and I’m also loud so we are alike. He speaks his mind on issues and that is exactly how I am.”



