I have paid for every love that I have experienced - Mzbel

Veteran female composer, Mzbel

Ghanaian musician Mzbel has said that she buys affection from others because she fears their negative opinions of her.

The "16 Years" singer admitted in a video posted to her official YouTube account that she has anxiety and insecurity when she has to watch her friends leave without paying when they come to visit her.



“Every love I have ever experienced in my life with people, I have paid for it. Physical cash. No one has become friends, taken me as a mother or sister with me and hasn’t taken money from me for being my friend.



“Because I get nervous and insecure because the person spends the whole day with me, and if I don't give them something when they are leaving, they will think I am a bad person. I don't know why I do that…[cries]...I don't know why I do that but, I always do that,” she revealed.



She added that nothing in her life is free and that she is exhausted and upset from trying to impress those who care about her.



“It hurts, it hurts. No one has loved me for free in my life, not even the men that I have walked with that are influential. Nothing is free for me, I pay for every love. When it comes to my life I pay for it,” he said.

According to Mzbel, even though she has someone in her life who has vowed to give her everything, she is conscious of the cost of that love.



“As I talk to you, someone is dying to give me the world and everything, but I am asking myself, what am I supposed to give in return? I am tired. I don't want anyone to love me. I can't afford it anymore. I can't,” she added.





