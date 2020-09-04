Entertainment

'I have sex during my leisure time' – Zionfelix

Ghanaian Celebrity blogger, Felix Adomako Mensah

Renowned Ghanaian Celebrity blogger, Felix Adomako Mensah, known as Zionfelix has revealed that he loves to have sex.

Speaking in an interview with Quophi Okyeame on Angel Drive on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, he disclosed that he loves to have sex during his leisure time.



He further revealed that one thing he won’t resist even if he is angry is sex.



Responding to a series of questions from the versatile show host, Zionfelix said his current relationship is the longest relationship he has ever had with a female partner.



He further revealed how his relationship with Ghanaian singer, Frema, never lasted due to reasons he couldn’t disclose.

Zionfelix cited Rev Obofour as one of the few people who rewarded him for work though he didn’t charge him.



He also mentioned Tracy Boakye as on one celebrity he normally shares his secrets with when asked to name the celebrity he normally talks to concerning his life.



Zionfelix recently opened his new studio on July 7, 2020, and has revealed that date as a date he will never forget since it was the date he opened his new studio and his own apartment.



He also said his greatest achievement is working for himself.

