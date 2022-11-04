18
I have slept with 900 billion women - Shatta Wale brags

Shatta Wale Charles 2.png Shatta Wale talks about the number of women he has slept with

Fri, 4 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale claims to have slept with over nine hundred billion women.

Speaking with Captain Smart on Onua TV, the outspoken artiste indicated that he doesn't pursue women; instead, they chase after him because he is blessed.

“I have slept with over 700, 800,...[pauses] 900 billion women…[laughs hysterically],” he said.

He disclosed that he is not a club artiste, an artiste who performs at parties, or someone who pays attention to what he wears.

“I save money. The way I live my life, I am not a club artiste. I am not a party artiste. I am not a fashion artiste. I won't be a womanising artiste because women already like me and those are not part of my plans.

“After all, I am mixed race. I don't like women, women like me. It's like an artiste who hasn't got fame and is chasing fame. I don't chase fame. If you let fame chase you or you chase fame it will control you,” he added.

The ‘On God’ artiste bragged that women project as if he were Michael Jackson or even R Kelly.

“Everything that God has given me is natural. when the women see me sometimes they see me as Michael Jackson, R Kelly and others,” he bragged.



