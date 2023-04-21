I have the support of Asantewaa's husband - Manager reveals

Talent manager, Cassious

The husband of Ghanaian TikToker and influencer, Asantewaa, played a vital role in his wife's partnership with her current manager, Cassious.

The man, who has been credited for grooming and directing Asantewaa's videos, has been the talk of the town following rumours of his alleged affair with his talent.



Cassious has refuted such claims and made some revelations about his relationship with Asantewaa’s husband.



In an interview with Kwaku Manu on the Aggressive Show in April 2023, the talent manager disclosed that he has the full support of Asantewaa's husband who sometimes is behind the cameras of their viral videos.



"People will talk about the content because they are humans but that shouldn't stop you... the only problem I had at that time was her husband and he was behind it. He didn't have any problem, he was in support. Sometimes you guys should imagine who is behind the camera when we're pictured together," he said.

Cassious again hammered on the disadvantages of working with talents who are married. On his account, he no longer wishes to sign a talent who is in a committed relationship for fear of being tagged as a home breaker.



"Asantewaa's husband was in full support of me signing her and for me, I don't work with married women. There are a lot of challenges. Asantewaa is the first and only married woman I work with. I went through problems working with stars who are married. This happens when their husbands don't understand the nature of the work," he explained.



