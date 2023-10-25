I have to be president one day - Prince David Osei

Actor, Prince David Osei

Popular Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei has made a revelation about his future prospects.

In a post on his X (formerly twitter) handle, the "About to Wed" star revealed that he has a calling to be Ghana's president and called on his colleagues in the entertainment industry for support.



He humorously stated, "No matter how hard I try to avoid the calling, everything shows I have to be the president someday . That's why my friends in the game don't want to support me . But what is written is written…"



This declaration has garnered a mix of support and skepticism, with some applauding his political ambition, while others questioned his qualifications and readiness for the significant role.



Prince David has been involved in politics for a while now, declaring his support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 elections. He however expressed his disappointment in the performance of the government in light of the recent economic situation.



If successful, Prince David will join a growing list of Ghanaian creatives venturing into politics, alongside fellow actors like John Dumelo, Lil Win and Mark Okraku Mantey.

ID/OGB