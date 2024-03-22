I have to marry a Ghanaian woman - US-Based comedian Kojo Anim declares

US-based Ghanaian comedian Kojo Anim

US-based Ghanaian comedian Kojo Anim has declared that he is on a quest to find a wife in Ghana.

The stand-up comedian said this in a candid chat with Hitz FM on March 20, 2024, where he shared that his search for a wife was the main reason for his visit.



“We are searching. That’s the real reason why I am in Ghana. I have to marry a Ghanaian woman.”



According to the comedian, his decision to get married to a Ghanaian comes from his late mother, who always wanted him to marry a Ghanaian.



“I think it means more to me now that my mom is gone. She was like, ‘Make sure you marry a Ghanaian girl”. For me, I just feel that that’s my connection with my mum.”



Anim added that his search is not driven by superficial traits but by a desire for a deep connection with someone who shares his cultural heritage and values.



"And as you travel and interact with all different kinds of people, you realise you get tired of explaining your culture. You get tired of it, especially if you live in America. Every time I land in Ghana, I have to go and get Jolloff rice. That's terrible. Don't put ketchup on white rice and then call it Jolloff. I'm tired.

"And as you get older, you get tired of explaining that you have no specifications. Everything goes; slim, chubby, everything."



He said he prefers a partner who understands his life as a comedian and who can offer support and encouragement, much like the strong partnerships he observes among his peers in the comedy world.



“All of the people that I'm around, Chappelle, Kevin, Chris Rock, like Bill Bellamy, and a lot of people, I've realized that they're with women who encourage them.



Kojo Anim, known as 'Kojo the Comedian', has had a remarkable journey in the stand-up comedy world.



Anim's career took off after a transformative summer in the US, where he discovered his passion for comedy. He became a pioneer in the UK, creating weekly comedy clubs and inviting renowned comedians to perform.



Despite setbacks, including a failed movie project, Anim persevered and found renewed fame through Britain's Got Talent, where he received the Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell.

His achievements include being one of the first Africans to host prime-time radio and TV shows in the UK and joining the cast of MTV's Wild ‘N Out.



Now based in Los Angeles, Anim is set to launch his autobiography and continues to pursue his comedic aspirations in Hollywood.



ID/OGB



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.