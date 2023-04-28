I haven’t been able to sleep – Fella Makafui

Fella Makafui is yet to recover from the shock after her employee stole an amount of GH50,000 from her.
The Ghanaian actress and businesswoman revealed the sad news in a tweet on Thursday, April 25, 2023.
She claimed her employee who is on the run has blocked all access to reach her.
In a new tweet sighted by Zionfelix.net, Fella disclosed she hasn’t been able to sleep.
After reporting the case to the police, the popular actress is hoping for justice to be served.
Fella Makafui wrote: “I haven’t been able to sleep. Someone is walking freely with my hard earned money. Have reported the case to the police. I hope justice will be served @GhPoliceService.”
In an earlier tweet, she wrote that people do not want to employ others because of experiences like this.
I haven’t been able to sleep. Someone is walking freely with my hard earned money . Have reported the case to the police ????♂️ . I hope justice will be served ???????? @GhPoliceService— Fella Precious Makafui (@fellamakafui_) April 28, 2023
My Employee has stolen my money .My team and I can’t find her anywhere . She has blocked us on all platforms . I only received a call from one man who claimed to be an officer threatening me . Gina ,i know you seeing this ,kindly send me my 50k. Thats my sweat !— Fella Precious Makafui (@fellamakafui_) April 27, 2023
- Some of you are hypocrites - Fella Makafui tackles trolls
- Fella Makafui makes a public post after Medikal and Sister Derby's collaboration
- Video of Fella Makafui cruising on a yacht goes viral
- Fella Makafui trolled over ‘butt revealing’ outfit at Wizkid’s concert
- ‘I did not say the car is mine’ – Fella Makafui reacts to ‘borrowed Chevrolet’ claims
- Read all related articles