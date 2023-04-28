1
I haven’t been able to sleep – Fella Makafui

Fri, 28 Apr 2023

Fella Makafui is yet to recover from the shock after her employee stole an amount of GH50,000 from her.

The Ghanaian actress and businesswoman revealed the sad news in a tweet on Thursday, April 25, 2023.

She claimed her employee who is on the run has blocked all access to reach her.

In a new tweet sighted by Zionfelix.net, Fella disclosed she hasn’t been able to sleep.

After reporting the case to the police, the popular actress is hoping for justice to be served.

Fella Makafui wrote: “I haven’t been able to sleep. Someone is walking freely with my hard earned money. Have reported the case to the police. I hope justice will be served @GhPoliceService.”

In an earlier tweet, she wrote that people do not want to employ others because of experiences like this.



Source: zionfelix.net
