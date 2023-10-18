I haven't been in touch with Kofi Adjorlolo after dating rumours - Victoria Lebene

Ghanaian actress, Victoria Lebene

Ghanaian actress Victoria Lebene has given further insight into long-standing rumors regarding her alleged relationship with veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo.

During a recent discussion with media personality Abeiku Santana on Atuu on UTV, she shed light on the origins of these rumours and how they unfolded.



Lebene explained that these rumors began with a news headline that mentioned her and Kofi Adjorlolo. She suspects that the story might have been initiated by a popular blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, although she remains uncertain about the exact source.



"I think there was a news headline about me and Kofi Adjolorlor. Perhaps that is what instigated everything. I don't know who brought it up, but I think it was Ameyaw Debrah who wrote a story about something between Kofi Adjolorlor and I," she said.



Setting the record straight, Lebene clarified that her interactions with Kofi Adjorlolo were limited to professional communication during times when they worked together on set. Thus, she was taken aback by the media frenzy surrounding these rumours.



"It didn't disturb me. There were a lot of talks like 'how come a young girl like you is with Kofi Adjolorlor?' and all that. He and I were just in communication. We used to meet a few times on set.

"So, I don't know who instigated that per se. I don't know if Kofi called Ameyaw, I don't know how it happened, but it just blew up. I didn't know how to even relate with it. I can't say I enjoyed the media frenzy. I was just hearing my name everywhere that I was with Kofi Adjololo," she explained.



Moreover, she mentioned that the rumours were reignited when controversial marriage counsellor, Counsellor Lutterodt made comments about her and Kofi Adjorlolo. Lebene found these statements perplexing, as she had no personal involvement or relationship with him.



She expressed, "I think we were in the studio and Counsellor started that and I was like what is he saying? He didn't understand me, and he started doing videos and bashing me”.



She also emphasized that she had minimal encounters with Kofi Adjorlolo, and any interaction between them was not public.



"Because I don't have any business with him (Kofi Adjorlolo). Accidentally, we haven't met so much. I think we did once, but it wasn't so public" she stated.

