I haven’t done my body yet – Mona4Real reveals

Singer Mona4Real

Ghanaian socialite and singer, Mona Faiz Montrage, with stage name Mona4Real has revealed that she has not enhanced her body despite word on the streets that she has undergone butt lift.

Mona who is better known as Hajia4Real in an interview on BBC News Pidgin monitored by GhanaWeb disclosed plans to soon undergo cosmetic surgery.



According to her, she doesn't “see anything wrong with working on your body.”



“I haven’t done my body yet but it is something I would do soon. I don’t see anything wrong with working on your body. It is just like walking into the dentist’s office to clean your teeth. There is nothing wrong with being more confident in yourself, If you want to work on your body, honey, do it,” Mona advised.

In Ghana, most female celebrities who have been rumoured to have undergone cosmetic surgeries have in most cases denied it for fear of being tagged as persons with “fake body”. Actress Moesha Boduong is among the few who have owned up to having undergone a Brazilian Butt Lift.



Mona4Real has indicated that she is not bothered when she hears rumours about herself in the news or on social media. She indicated that persons who speak ill of her are “losers” adding that their negative comments only makes her stronger.



She added: “People talk a lot, it isn’t anything that you see online or read that is true. Some of them it’s just pure hatred and I call them losers. I hear a lot of things, sometimes I read them and wonder if they are talking about me. We move, all these things make us stronger."