0
Menu
Entertainment

I haven’t earned money from 'Alomo Gyata' song yet - Aligata App

Aligata Picxc Composer of 'Alomo Gyata', Aligata App

Wed, 24 May 2023 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The viral song “Alomo Gyata” which was composed from a broken heart experience, has now become a party song that is being used for sound bites, among others.

The music that has been trending on social media for months can be targeted at receiving revenue for being downloaded online, but according to Aligata App, who did a remix of the song, he has not earned any money from the song yet.

He made this known on LifeStyle TV’s entertainment show, Ebitz.

Alomo Gyata is a refix of the amazing Highlife hit song “Akwankwaa Hiani” by Adu Kwasi, and Aligata App has revealed that “no money has come from the song yet because in this era I could have gotten money from the streaming platforms, but we are doing the right things to ensure that peace prevails even after the song is uploaded on the streaming platforms”.

Aligata is one of the most lyrical and prolific emerging Afrobeats, Reggae and Dancehall recording and performing artiste in Ghana right now. He has quite a number of songs and is willing to collaborate with other musicians.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
He is your Kwaku Duah: Wontumi disowns 'spoiler' independent candidate
Ernest Yaw Anim celebrates after he was declared Kumawu MP-elect
How Otokunor 'escaped' threat of assault from 3 NPP women - Report
New dawn of hope and unity - Kumawu MP-elect reacts after by-election win
Freddie Blay replies CSOs
Why Fella Makafui has refused to speak on Hajia4Reall’s saga
Guinea fowls, only 2 factories: Bawumia's two ‘lies’ the NDC has countered
‘I’m not paid as a minister, not even one cedi’ – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Maurice Ampaw slams Effah Dartey
Sorry! I cannot help those who cannot see our good works - Akufo-Addo