I haven’t lost faith, I am still standing – Moyo Lawal speaks after leaked tape

Moyo Lawal is a popular Nigerian actress

Nollywood actress and producer, Moyo Lawal, has reassured her fans that she is still standing strong following the unauthorised release of her sex tape in September.

Lawal made headlines when her private video was leaked on social media amidst public condemnation.



Although she had since stated that she planned to take legal action against whoever leaked the tape, Lawal also identified the man in the video with her as an ex-fiance.



“I want to emphasize that this video was done with my ex I was to marry at that time was never intended for public consumption, and its unauthorized distribution is a breach of my boundaries.”



In a new Instagram post on Sunday, the ‘A Time To Heal’ actress shed more light on life weeks after her sex tape was leaked.



The post partly read, “One thing I can tell you for a fact is that things are never what they seem to be. I only had xxx twice last year; one of those times was the video that I agreed to because he started recording after the fact he doesn’t live in Nigeria.



“He put a lot of work into winning my trust over the years, and I mean a lot. So much so we were already working towards a house, marriage and all.”

Moyo Lawal also addressed trolls who claimed she released the video herself.



“Meanwhile, to the set of unbelievers who thought I released that video because of a foolish narrative that started because I didn’t point fingers or start trash-talking or blaming anyone and stayed quiet to end it all quickly, I honestly don’t know what to tell you.



“They say what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger and changes you. I pray I become carefree and outgoing because doing life the right way has shown my enemies shege.



“Whoever orchestrated this move to drive my enemy insane and end her career, I just said to tell you, I haven’t lost my faith; I am still standing, striving, thriving, and well taken care of.”



