I haven’t quit politics – Amandzeba Nat Brew

Amandzeba Nat Brew

Veteran Ghanaian Highlife artiste, Amandzeba Nat Brew, has revealed that he has not quit active politics as he will appear on the campaign platform of any political party that patronizes his service, MyNewsGh.com reports.

The veteran Hi-Life artist who had previously been active in politics, singing a duet with former President John Dramani Mahama during the 2016 Ghanaian election campaign and criticising the African Union in 2018 explained to host, Hammer Nti on Kumasi-based Pure FM’s ‘Hammer Time’ entertainment program that he would appear on any party campaign platform that pays for his craftsmanship as he hasn’t take leave of active politics.



“I have not quit politics. How can I… But of course, it’s our money so if you pay for my services, I will be on your campaign platform.” He stated.

Amandzeba Nat Brew (also referred to as Nat Brew (Amandzeba), and Amandzeba), first became known as part of the now defunct ‘NAKOREX’ band in 1992. The band was formed with legendary Akosua Agyapong and Rex Omar. Amandzeba later became married to Akosua Agyapong.



Amandzeba is most known in Ghana for his song “Wogbejeke”, off the album of the same name.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.