I haven’t received a cedi for writing Ebony’s song, ‘Poison’ – Ahkan

Ahkan of Ruff and Smooth

Ahkan of Ruff and Smooth fame has revealed that the group was the brain behind Ebony’s hit song, Poison. Ahkan who was like an engine to the group hasn’t received his share of royalties for his contribution towards the song.

Speaking on Rhythz Live on GhOne TV, he stated that he has not received even a pesewa for writing the song. The song has received over 7 million views on YouTube as at the time of filing this report. Another song that was written by Ahkan and his then partner in music, Bullet was ‘Hustle’ which became an anthem in the industry after few days of its release.



Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng popularly known as Ebony was a recording artiste with the Rufftown records label owned by Bullet, the other half of Ruff and Smooth. With their experience in the music industry, the two were able to help Ebony’s career move up the ladder rather too quick.



Ahkan after his partner left to concentrate on talent management, has not relent on his efforts to giving his fans hit songs and to keep the memory and legacy of the Ruff and Smooth brand alive. He has released a couple of tracks including ‘Obama Dance’ which features Medikal.

He is currently working on a new project with AY Poyoo, Shatta Bandles and Ablekuma Nana Lace. The song will be dropped any moment and it’s titled ‘Blessings’.





