I heal people with my music - Wendy Shay on why she no longer practices nursing

Ghanaian songstress, Wendy Shay

Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay has shared that she still cares for people, even though she no longer practices nursing as a profession.

Wendy Shay, who is a trained nurse and previously worked in the nursing field in Germany, has transitioned to a successful music career in Ghana.



In an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM in Accra on September 28, Wendy Shay revealed her commitment to helping people through her philanthropic endeavors and even stated she heals people with her music.



"What is nursing? Taking care of people. I don't do it professionally, but I'm still a nurse. I take care of orphans, I take care of less privileged people. I take care of people through my music; I heal people. I'm always going to be a nurse. Basically, I love to help everyone," she explained.



Wendy Shay's career took off when she was signed to Rufftown Records by manager Bullet in 2018. Her debut song, "Uber Driver," became a massive hit, propelling her to stardom in the Ghanaian music industry.

