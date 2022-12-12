0
Menu
Entertainment

I hope DJ Cuppy is getting married for love and not peer pressure – Speed Darlington

Speed Darlington Rdt4.png Musician, Speed Darlington

Mon, 12 Dec 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

US-based Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington has taken to social media to express his thoughts on his love interest, DJ Cuppy’s engagement to her British boyfriend.

Not long ago, Cuppy got engaged to her fiancé in Dubai. This brought about several reactions from people.

Speed Darlington on his part, questioned DJ Cuppy if she is getting married for love and not peer pressure.

He also mentioned that after all the love signs he showed her, she chose to settle for her British lover.

The Nigerian rapper said: “DJ Cuppy I hear say Dem don use Rolex watch carry you. All the sign wey I don give you, you still go end up with another guy, you no end up with him.

I hope it’s for love, I hope you marry for love, I hope you don’t marry due to peer pressure from your dad. Because for African, na eldest sister suppose to find husband before”.

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George slams US Ambassador to Ghana
I will pay for the printing of albums for all 275 constituency delegates - Alan
Caprice robbery incident: Two shot dead, one arrested - Police
My husband maltreated me - Nayas
Asiedu Nketiah wanted to be Mahama's running mate - Amb Victor Smith
Why Ghanaian artist who painted mural of Kudus Mohammed cried
Xandy Kamel issues last warning to ex-husband
US journalist dies in Qatar during Argentina vs Netherlands clash
Parliament to hold secret voting on censure motion against Ofori-Atta
How two wives of fake soldier lived under impression that they married a senior military officer