I hope DJ Cuppy is getting married for love and not peer pressure – Speed Darlington

Musician, Speed Darlington

US-based Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington has taken to social media to express his thoughts on his love interest, DJ Cuppy’s engagement to her British boyfriend.

Not long ago, Cuppy got engaged to her fiancé in Dubai. This brought about several reactions from people.



Speed Darlington on his part, questioned DJ Cuppy if she is getting married for love and not peer pressure.



He also mentioned that after all the love signs he showed her, she chose to settle for her British lover.

The Nigerian rapper said: “DJ Cuppy I hear say Dem don use Rolex watch carry you. All the sign wey I don give you, you still go end up with another guy, you no end up with him.



I hope it’s for love, I hope you marry for love, I hope you don’t marry due to peer pressure from your dad. Because for African, na eldest sister suppose to find husband before”.