I hugged Kuami Eugene for 30 minutes - Joyce Blessing on her reaction to new song

Musicians Joyce Blessing and Kuami Eugene

Everyone has a way of showing appreciation when a good thing is done for them. Some say thank you while others would want to send or buy gifts for the person involved.

In view of the above, Ghanaian gospel musician Joyce Blessing has disclosed how she expressed appreciation to Ghanaian artiste Kuami Eugene for writing her new song, ‘Victory’.



Joyce Blessing claims that as a way of saying thank you to Kuami Eugene, she hugged him for 30 minutes when she met him in his studio and heard the song.



Speaking as a guest artiste on UTV’s United Showbiz programme which GhanaWeb monitored, the ‘Monko Mo Akyi’ hitmaker narrated that she was so startled at how much effort Kuami Eugene had put into writing the song.



She also added that there are other artistes who write songs for their colleagues and take money yet Kuami Eugene took nothing from her; neither for writing nor for the direction of the music video.

She said, “When I got there and listened to the song, in fact, I began to cry because the song touched my heart and I hugged him for 30 minutes. I was so impressed with what he did because I know it’s not easy for an artist to write a song for another colleague artist and so I felt really grateful how he even gave me the song without taking revenue and other things.”



