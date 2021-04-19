I just don’t complain – Afia Pokua shares video of her painting schools

Broadcast Journalist, Afia Pokua

Afia Pokua Vim Lady, a newscaster and radio presenter, has been spotted doing her quota to aid in the nation’s growth.

The television personality, who is known for criticizing and attacking the government, has shown that she is not only complaining but also doing her best in her small way to get things better.



In a video, Vim Lady and her foundation were seen painting some schools, revealing in the video that they were doing so, so the schools will look nicer when students returned to school.



In her caption, she also indicated that she does not lament alone, but rather moves and does what she can to improve things.

Watch the video below:



