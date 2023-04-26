Gospel singer, Abena Serwaa Ophelia

I keep my marriage private; I'm careful of friends - Abena Serwaa Ophelia

Life lessons have thought gospel singer, Abena Serwaa Ophelia formerly known as Ophelia Nyantakyi to keep her private life especially her marriage away from the public eye.



The celebrated musician prefers to update her fans on matters surrounding her music and other business. Anything but her husband whom she described as the most husband man can be in the news.



Ophelia who doubles as a fashion designer and founder of ABS Luxeline, in an interview on Okukuseku The Talk Show with Emelia Brobbey, explained that her husband is not a fan of social media.



She detailed the importance of keeping one's family private adding that not all friends will share in your joy.



"I don't want to keep a friend who loves constant visits. I've had such friends in the past. God has brought me this far and I am very careful with friends...onetime Stacy Amoateng questioned me on why I don't flaunt my husband on social media. I am protecting him," she said.



The gospel singer famed for producing hit songs including 'Tumi Wura' added that her husband who understands the nature of her job, loves and respects her. She also finds nothing wrong with his request to keep their love life private.

"My husband is a very fine gentleman and so I protect him. He also doesn't love all the social media pressure. He is based in Virginia...I just flash him on Instagram once and later delete the post. We love and respect each other...I protect what is mine. If you've faced a life lesson, you will be careful with some things," she stressed.



Ophelia added that she has always done due diligence when it comes to selecting her circle of friends.



"People say it is difficult to approach me, I love to keep it that way...I've always been careful about friends. I will monitor you for a long time before accepting you into my circle of friends," she added.



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:







