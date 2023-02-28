0
I kissed DKB for the trends - Akuapem Poloo

DKB Akuapem Poloo 56.png Akuapem Poloo captured with DKB

Tue, 28 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian socialite, Akuapem Poloo, has finally come clean about the true reason behind a viral picture of her kissing comedian DKB.

In a recent interview on Kingdom FM, Akuapem Poloo admitted that the kiss was nothing more than a ploy to generate buzz on social media, as DKB was at the studio to promote his show.

“I have kissed DKB before but we kissed at JoyPrime. It was for a trend; he was there to promote his show. DKB and I can do a lot for trends. That is between us,” Akuapem Poloo revealed.

Although she did acknowledge having kissed DKB before, Akuapem Poloo firmly stated that DKB has never asked her out, and she does not even know where he lives.

Meanwhile, Akuapem Poloo emphasized that her recent conversion to Islam has made it impossible for her to engage in such behaviour.

While the controversial socialite may have cleared the air about her relationship with the comedian, her admission raises questions about the authenticity of other viral moments on social media and their potential impact on real-life relationships.

ADA/BB

WATCH TWI NEWS
