I knew about the GLC decision since March - Ama Governor

Social media influencer and lawyer-in-waiting Elorm Ababio also known as Ama Governor has disclosed that she knew about the decision by the Ghana Legal Council to permit her application to be called to the Bar as far back as March 2023.

It could be recalled that Ama Governor, real name Elorm Ama Ababio, was denied a call to the Bar in November 2022, despite completing all requirements.



A statement put forth by the council cited a complaint that referenced Ama Governor engaging in "conduct unbecoming of an applicant to be called to bar".



However, in September 2023, a report by the General Legal Council at the 2022/2023 bar conference indicated that the complaint was considered by a committee and that she had been permitted to begin applications to be called to the Bar for the October/November 2023 sessions.



In a twist of events, Ama Governor disclosed that she had been made aware of the decision since March 13, 2023.



Taking to her Twitter handle, she added that she was confused as to why the committee's discussion had been reported in September.



"A 13th March decision about me, that I’ve been keeping to myself, published in September not by me. I wonder why," she posted.

The revelation was met with mixed reactions as some users wondered why she chose to keep the news to herself and continued with the narrative of her being unfairly treated.



a 13th March decision about me, that I've been keeping to myself, published in September not by me.



I wonder why. — ???????????????????? (@Ama_governor) September 12, 2023

Why did you keep it to yourself when you knew people were on here fighting for you? Smh — Manny Anderson (@MannyAnderson20) September 12, 2023

Since March? Wow



Just wow https://t.co/QD05l5l7K2 — They call me..... (@nexis540) September 13, 2023

