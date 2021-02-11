I know depression very well; Funny Face needs help – Mzvee

Ghanaian comedian and actor, Funny Face

Ghanaian songstress, Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, popularly known as MzVee, has reacted to the recent public outbursts of actor and comedian Funny Face.

Funny Face has said on many occasions that he rants more on social media when he is depressed.



We are all witnesses to his action which led to him being arrested.



The ‘Kasoa Trotro’ actor following his arrest used some harsh words against the Ghana Police Service — and even threatened to sue them for 5 million dollars.

Commenting on the development in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom Plus FM, MzVee who also went through depression some years ago mentioned what will help him.



The ‘Natural Girl’ singer said Funny Face needs people who can help him get out of the situation.



“I know depression very well because I went through it in 2018/2019 so I know he is not ok. I pray he gets the people who love him to come to his aid and to help him get out of this situation,” MzVee stated.