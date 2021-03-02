I know gospel artistes in Kumasi who are gays – Joseph Mensah

Popular Ghanaian Gospel musician, Joseph Mensah has made a shocking revelation about some musicians in the country.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut Show’, the ‘Anadwo Bogya’ hitmaker disclosed that he knows many gospel musicians in Kumasi who are gays.



When asked if he was sure about his claim, he gave an affirmative answer adding that he knows about three musicians who are homosexuals.



Lamenting about the challenges that most gospel musicians face, Joseph Mensah said that the situation has created an easy opportunity for gays to lure most of his colleagues.



The renowned musician revealed most of these gays are churchgoers and target these musicians from the churches.

According to him, these gospel musicians succumb to their pressure due to financial challenges.



Watch the full interview below:



