'I know our relationship is not great but we can work things out' – Stonebwoy to Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall/reggae artistes Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

Livingstone Etse Satekla aka Stonebwoy has reminded Shatta Wale of the current state of their relationship which they are currently trying to rebuild after it fell apart.

His comment comes on the back of an interview Shatta Wale granted to Kwaku Manu in Kumasi when he said Stonebwoy does not pick his calls.



According to Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy has refused to pick up his calls following the outcome of the Asaase Sound Clash where he was acclaimed as the winner.





The ‘Putuu’ hitmaker, just like Shatta Wale said the SM Boss has rather refused to reply to a message he has sent him on Whatsapp.





I Dey hear hear some phone call issues. ????@shattawalegh you know I’m cool with you..



we can’t assume that we are like “Bread and butter “already ????.. small small okay bro????



the last time I checked you haven’t replied your WhatsApp Yet. — 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) November 18, 2020