'I last one hour in bed' – Prophet Kumchacha as he discloses favourite sex position

Beyond leading God’s flock, Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, has opened up about some other activities that he is equally good at.

Unravelling his wild side during an interview with Zionfelix, Prophet Kumchacha said he is a ‘Hercules’ in bed.



Elaborating further, Kumchacha said his wife can testify to the fact that she enjoys hot steamy sex which sometimes lasts for an hour.



Shedding more light on his sexual prowess, Kumchacha said the ‘doggy style’ position works for him better.



"I’m able to last one hour in bed. One day, I’ll give you the opportunity to interview my wife. That one hour is just for the first round and she likes it. I give it to her front and back, striker and defender. She likes it that way. I am very strong. For my favourite position, we all know that 90 out of 100 men love doggy. It is very good, especially if you’re screwing her while she has got waist beads on,” he told Zionfelix.



Kumchacha added that good sex is one of the ways through which real men can be separated from the rest.

To him, women value men who can bang them better, and not necessarily the wealthy ones who are mostly feeble.



“The only time women get to know who a real man is when they are been satisfied sexually. Even if you have a room full of money and you cannot sexually satisfy your woman, you leave room for other people to do it. That is why most wives of rich men sleep with their drivers and so on. These rich men have all the cars, houses and huge properties but they are unable to satisfy their wives at night.



“When you are able to satisfy your wives in bed, they wake up with some special kind of happiness and end up thanking you for the rest of the day,” he said.



