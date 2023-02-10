I laugh when I set chaos in motion and fans of celebrities who hired me fight - Ayisha Modi

Ghanaian socialite, Ayisha Modi

Ghanaian socialite, Ayisha Modi, who has claimed that celebrities approach her to insult them to make them popular, has released additional details.

According to the Bhim fan who was speaking on Accra FM, she sits back and laugh every time fans of some of the famous people who contracted her, come at her.



“When I set the chaos in motion and fans of these celebrities start fighting, I step back and laugh. If you don't know showbiz, don't get involved.



“Many of these musicians come to me, and we arrange how we will arrange the show we want to sell to the public,” she said.



She continued to say, people who comment on things they don't know about because of rumours and what they see are not wise.



“In Ghana, negativity sells more. When I come out to insult a musician, I don't type it, I don't comment. Only fools comment on what they don’t know. Some of the musicians called to beg me to come live for them for about ten minutes.

“They ask me to come and do something crazy for them. Some people may hear rants and believe there is something serious going on,” she added.











ADA/DA