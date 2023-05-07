0
Menu
Entertainment

'I leave you to God' - Prophet Nigel Gaisie blasts Kennedy Agyapong over his wild allegations against him

Nigel And Kennedy Kennedy Agyapong captured beside Nigel Giasie

Sun, 7 May 2023 Source: www.peacefmonline.com

Founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie says he is very embittered by some accusations that the Member of Parliament of Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong made concerning him using his Net 2 TV platform.

It could be recalled that Hon. Kennedy Agyapong serialized what would be his exposé about the behavior and activities of Prophet Nigel Gaisie, calling him a fake man of God.

Reacting on this Saturday's United Showbiz on UTV, the Prophet talked about how the allegations affected him and his family.

According to him, the allegations, which he stated categorically are false, took an emotional toll on him and his family.

He sarcasticallly wished Hon. Kennedy Agyapong's son not to experience a situation where wild allegations are made about him and also prayed he never experienced the trauma that his father caused him with his allegations.

To Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, Prophet Nigel Gaisie replied; "I leave him to God" and stressed God will vindicate him.

Source: www.peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The robbery of a nurse’s GH¢40,700, iPhone that led to the arrest of soldier, police
Joseph Yamin escapes assault from NDC youth
I have never said Bawumia will become president – Buaben Asamoa
National Cathedral: Cathedral Secretariat responds to Ablakwa's Scandal publications
Stop parading yourself as ex military officer - GAF warns lawyer
Gold Mafia exposé: Presidency confirm receipt of Al Jazeera letter – Source
31-year-old Ghanaian woman stabbed to death in Brixton - UK police confirm
Dead man's details used to register National Cathedral in the US - Ablakwa alleges
Akufo-Addo appoints new CEO for Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency
Tears, curses as Nungua ‘killer’ husband makes first court appearance