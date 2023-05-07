'I leave you to God' - Prophet Nigel Gaisie blasts Kennedy Agyapong over his wild allegations against him

Kennedy Agyapong captured beside Nigel Giasie

Founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie says he is very embittered by some accusations that the Member of Parliament of Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong made concerning him using his Net 2 TV platform.

It could be recalled that Hon. Kennedy Agyapong serialized what would be his exposé about the behavior and activities of Prophet Nigel Gaisie, calling him a fake man of God.



Reacting on this Saturday's United Showbiz on UTV, the Prophet talked about how the allegations affected him and his family.



According to him, the allegations, which he stated categorically are false, took an emotional toll on him and his family.

He sarcasticallly wished Hon. Kennedy Agyapong's son not to experience a situation where wild allegations are made about him and also prayed he never experienced the trauma that his father caused him with his allegations.



To Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, Prophet Nigel Gaisie replied; "I leave him to God" and stressed God will vindicate him.