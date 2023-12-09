I left NPP to form GUM because of selfishness – Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, the founder and leader of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), has revealed why he left the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking in an interview on Neat FM on December 8, 2023, Osofo Kyiri Abosom disclosed that he was not only a member of NPP but also actively campaigned for the party's victory.



He highlighted his close ties with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, asserting that their relationship allowed him to communicate with the President directly.



"Until Ghanaians do away with selfish attitudes, it will be difficult to get a third force in our political space. I am not selfish; otherwise, I wouldn't have formed my party.



"I was an NPP member before forming my party, that is why I can just pick up the telephone and call Nana Addo to meet him …I used to be with him sometimes till midnight then we would be in Otumfuo’s house,” he said.



He claimed that corruption and the misappropriation of public funds had become rampant within the party, prompting him to reconsider his allegiance.



"I realized that they were selfish because the purpose for which we clinched power deviated. That is why I told Ken [Kennedy Agyapong] that I want to form my party," he explained.





AM/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.