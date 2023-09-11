‘I lied about being a delivery man in the US; it was just for trends' – EL confesses

Ghanaian rapper, E.L

Ghanaian rapper, E.L, has disclosed a recent lie he told, in the quest to be captured in the trends.

Discussing social media stunts on HitzFM with Andy Dosty, the rapper confessed that he recently lied about rendering courier services in the US to make ends meet.



One can recall, that in an interview with 3FM, E.L claimed that he ditched his celebrity status to work as a food delivery man in the US to be able to keep up with the numerous bills.



“Time teaches you so many valuable lessons and it changes you, especially when you go through a few things. I’ve passed through it before. There was a point in time in the States when I had to start doing food delivery. Yeah, it was that deep. I delivered food door to door just to keep myself going.



“I’ve actually passed through things and that stuff teaches you things like humility. So anytime I see an artist and they come to me for advice the first thing I tell them is cool down, you know see anything yet,” the musician said in an interview on 3News.



However, in a new twist to events, E.L said those statements were lies carved just for public attention.

"It was more of an attention grab. They were like let’s do something to trend. I wanted to get something trending and it did trend,” He retorted.



According to him, that act was masterminded by him and some people on his team.



“I shouldn’t have done it. It was from me and was also influenced by a few people around me,” he added.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.









EB/NOQ