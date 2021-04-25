I lied about my age when I joined Talented Kids - Enock Darko

Enock Darko

Ghanaian /Nigerian comic actor Enoch Darko is widely known as what a bombshell has made shocking revelations about his experience at the Talented Kids reality show in 2011.

In an interview with Ohemaa Woy3 Supa on Supa’s Kitchen on Angel Tv, Enoch revealed he lied about his age when he joined the talented kids reality show in 2011.



According to Watabomshell, he had no other option than to lie about his age in other to get the chance to be featured in the reality tv show.

“Most of these kids who appear on the talented kids reality show do not focus on nurturing their talents hence the reason why few people like himself and Dj Switch are the ones making great achievements after the reality show,” he said.



He disclosed that even though he was the first runner up, deep inside he felt like a winner and that motivated him to keep pushing harder in order to get to the top.