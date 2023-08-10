I like Nigerian movies better, Ghanaian movies have 'too much insults' - Osebo

Osebo the Zara Man has said he prefers Nigerian movies over what is made by Ghanaians.
The fashion entrepreneur spoke to entertainment journalist Attractive Mustapha.
“I like watching movies a lot,” Osebo said.
Mustapha asked if these movies were Ghanaian.
“Not really,” he responded, indicating he prefers “Nigerians movies”.
Osebo explained his preference.
“In a lot of the Ghanaian movies, there is too much insults and verbal abuse,” he said.
“Also, I gain a lot of experience from the Nigerian movies,” he added.
The insults in Ghanaian movies makes them unhealthy to watch with children, Osebo bemoaned.
“It’s not all of them but a lot of these movies have that,” he clarified. “This is simple reason for which I don’t watch them.”
Osebo enjoys Ghanaian comic skits, however.
“The funny ones like Mr Likee [Aka Ebenezer] and the others,” he indicated, admitting that “at times there are insults.”
Notwithstanding, Osebo the Zara Man noted “because it is funny, I still watch but when the insults start, I turn it off”.