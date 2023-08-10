0
Menu
Entertainment

I like Nigerian movies better, Ghanaian movies have 'too much insults' - Osebo

Osebo The Zaraman Osebo the Zaraman

Thu, 10 Aug 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Osebo the Zara Man has said he prefers Nigerian movies over what is made by Ghanaians.

The fashion entrepreneur spoke to entertainment journalist Attractive Mustapha.

“I like watching movies a lot,” Osebo said.

Mustapha asked if these movies were Ghanaian.

“Not really,” he responded, indicating he prefers “Nigerians movies”.

Osebo explained his preference.

“In a lot of the Ghanaian movies, there is too much insults and verbal abuse,” he said.

“Also, I gain a lot of experience from the Nigerian movies,” he added.

The insults in Ghanaian movies makes them unhealthy to watch with children, Osebo bemoaned.

“It’s not all of them but a lot of these movies have that,” he clarified. “This is simple reason for which I don’t watch them.”

Osebo enjoys Ghanaian comic skits, however.

“The funny ones like Mr Likee [Aka Ebenezer] and the others,” he indicated, admitting that “at times there are insults.”

Notwithstanding, Osebo the Zara Man noted “because it is funny, I still watch but when the insults start, I turn it off”.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer