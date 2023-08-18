I like everything about Wiyaala – Ambolley confesses

Ghanaian singer, Wiyaala

Ghanaian musician, composer, and songwriter, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, has praised Afro-pop singer Wiyaala, for the originality of her craft.

Noella Wiyaala is widely known around the world for singing in her native language, Sissala, and Waala, even on international platforms.



Currently, Wiyaala is one of the few Ghanaian female musicians who has been touring the world with her unique art.



However, acknowledging her style and how she has been able to project the Ghanaian culture globally, Mr. Ambolley during an interview with Kingdom FM said,



“I like the way she is doing her things because she has been herself and she only has to improve on her music. But her concept and the way she portrays herself is a clear indication that she is on the right path.”

Wiyaala headlined the 15th London African Music Festival in London.



In 2014, she won two awards in the first edition of the All Africa Music Awards, the Most Promising Artiste in Africa and Revelation of The African Continent.



