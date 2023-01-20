0
Menu
Entertainment

I lived lavishly before social media, I won't stop now - Oseikrom Sikanii

Video Archive
Fri, 20 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Despite the calls from a section of the public who have always urged celebrities to show less of their wealth and properties on social media, Ghanaian rapper Oseikrom Sikanii has announced that he will continue to live largely.

The 'Daze' crooner, in an interview with Paula Amma Broni, maintained that his lavish lifestyle, which includes flaunting money and rocking designer items, isn't meant to pressurize the youth.

Oseikrom Sikanii told GhanaWeb that he has always been that guy and won't stop now to please critics.

"Those who know can attest that I live a lavish life. I am 'preman' and before social media, we were living. I am telling you the truth, I can post an old picture from 15 years ago and I still look the same. Way back, I used my school fees to shop for items. I have always been a fashionista, those who envy me term it as a show-off, but it is my lifestyle.

"When I post my designer item and reveal the price, some people criticise it. I love it, that is why I spent money on it," the rapper disclosed when GhanaWeb caught up with him at Black Sherif's Mozama Disco concert.

Oseikrom Sikanii also urged music lovers to support his craft and prepare for his next album, which features surprise artistes.

"I have been releasing bangers, and I see the numbers are running...I will release my album in early 2023. I am just making a few corrections and tightening things up. The album got a lot of ghosts on it," he teased.

Watch the video below:



OPD/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Reverend Kusi Boateng’s spiritual son to sue Okudzeto Ablakwa, other
Couple suspects foul play in alleged missing of twin
Randy Abbey mounts spirited defence of Alpha Hour pastor
'Fake doctor’ who accused some officers of planting ‘wee’ in his car arrested
Adjaye's firm sued for 'unfair' dismissal of UK-based Ghanaian worker
Pastor jailed 519 years for defrauding over 100 people
Heward-Mills details how Sir Adjaye landed National Cathedral job
Anti-Islam comment: Sylvester Tetteh defends Ayeh-Paye
Joe Ghartey wished the best of luck in NPP presidential primaries
Mahama’s presidential prophecy was spiritually hijacked – Nigel Gaisie