I lived lavishly before social media, I won't stop now - Oseikrom Sikanii

Despite the calls from a section of the public who have always urged celebrities to show less of their wealth and properties on social media, Ghanaian rapper Oseikrom Sikanii has announced that he will continue to live largely.

The 'Daze' crooner, in an interview with Paula Amma Broni, maintained that his lavish lifestyle, which includes flaunting money and rocking designer items, isn't meant to pressurize the youth.



Oseikrom Sikanii told GhanaWeb that he has always been that guy and won't stop now to please critics.



"Those who know can attest that I live a lavish life. I am 'preman' and before social media, we were living. I am telling you the truth, I can post an old picture from 15 years ago and I still look the same. Way back, I used my school fees to shop for items. I have always been a fashionista, those who envy me term it as a show-off, but it is my lifestyle.



"When I post my designer item and reveal the price, some people criticise it. I love it, that is why I spent money on it," the rapper disclosed when GhanaWeb caught up with him at Black Sherif's Mozama Disco concert.



Oseikrom Sikanii also urged music lovers to support his craft and prepare for his next album, which features surprise artistes.

"I have been releasing bangers, and I see the numbers are running...I will release my album in early 2023. I am just making a few corrections and tightening things up. The album got a lot of ghosts on it," he teased.



OPD/BOG