I'll always make comment about Shatta Wale if I have to - Camidoh

Camidoh

Source: Gloria Akpene Nyarku

Camidoh has revealed he will still make submissions on fellow artiste, Shatta Wale if need be.

A few months ago, Camidoh rendered an apology to Shatta Wale after his comments claiming the latter’s demeanour gives the showbiz fraternity a bad image went viral.



In the ‘Grass to Grace’ edition of ‘Just Being Us’ on Akwaaba Magic, Camidoh explained to MzGee that rendering an apology to Shatta Wale was the right thing to do.



"I apologised with regards to the fact that I was trying to talk about people's behavior or ways of dealing with issues in the industry which I wasn't a fan of and I mentioned his name," the Sugarcane singer said.

He added "In my apology, I said that I could have made my statements without mentioning his name or pointing fingers at anybody because that is wrong. My culture does not allow me to run down others."



But, when MzGee asked Camidoh if he has shied away from commenting on Shatta Wale after the previous, the Sugarcane hit maker, retorted “I’ll always comment about him if the opportunity pops up. I am not going deliberately just comment about anybody but if I am being asked about someone and I think I have knowledge on, definitely I will share my knowledge and Shatta is no exception."