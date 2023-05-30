I’ll ask God why he created Satan when I meet him, although I know he can’t answer - Bullgod

Lawrence Asiamah Hanson aka Bullgod

Controversial artiste manager, Lawrence Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as ‘Bullgod’, has stated that he has a question for God, should he meet Him face-to-face one day.

According to Bullgod, he doesn’t understand why God, who is an “all-knowing” supreme being knew how exactly Satan will ruin the world and yet decided to create him.



Making his submissions during a discussion on the United Showbiz hosted by MzGee, Bullgod established that the devil shouldn’t have been created if God knows that he will jeopardize the world one day.



Although some of the panelists including Perez Music and Kumchacha tried to clarify issues to him, Bullgod still failed to buy into their explanations



Kumchacha, one of the guest panelists who tried to tackle Bullgod’s confusion said, God’s decisions cannot be questioned.



But Bullgod, who insisted on his stance said; “I always say that, if ever there is any hell waiting for us, when I die one day and I meet God, I’ll ask him a particular question and he cannot answer it.”

Kumchacha: “There is no question you can answer God.”



Bullgod: “Okay since you’re now representing God, then let me ask you. They said God is omnipotent, all-knowing, so why did he create satan?



Kumchacha: “Bible said God lives in the heavens, he does whatever he deems fit.”



Bullgod: I said when I meet God, I’ll ask why he created Satan and he can never answer it. Why did he create satan when he knows he will come and destroy the earth? Why?



Perez Music, another guest panelist, who opted to answer Bullgod’s question explained,

“God created lucifer as a beautiful angel. The devil was once an angel. The devil’s choice landed him into where he is now, God has nothing to do with it.”



Bullgod still shot down that all the explanations until the topic was trashed by the host, MzGee.



Watch the video below:





EB/BB