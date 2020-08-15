Entertainment

I’ll be disappointed in God if I meet a politician in heaven - Oboy Siki

Kumawood actor, Oboy Siki

Kumawood actor, Oboy Siki says he will be disappointed in God if he gets to heaven and meets any Politician there.

According to him, politicians are the most wicked people we have on earth who will do anything to suit their interests and not that of the masses.



Oboy Siki said although the bible frowns on stealing, these politicians are really good at it and will always siphon cash to better their lives.



Apart from stealing, he noted that politicians are also killers and will always give the go-ahead for people to be killed only if it will suit their interests.

Oboy Siki recalled that there was a regime in Ghana where people were killed and the human skull was always found on the street so for him, if God accepts a Politician into his abode, he will be very disappointed in him.



“If I see a politician in heaven, I will be disappointed in God. In politics, the young insults the old, and the old insults their counterparts. They also steal money that the bible is against. They kill people. We got to a point where were saw human head on the street of Ghana. When a Politician goes to the juju man and he asks for human blood, there is no way he/ she will say no, they will give the go-ahead. So If I meet even one politician in heaven, I will be disappointed.”



He cautioned Tracey Boakye and the others to desist from bringing Politicians in their issues and be careful with their lives because Politicians are wicked people and will stop at nothing to bring their lives to a halt.

