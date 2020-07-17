Entertainment

I’ll be president of Gambia soon – Princess Shyngle

Actress Princess Shyngle

Actress Princess Shyngle has said she will be President of Gambia very soon.

There is a wave currently ongoing across the world as women are taking over higher offices across the world.



In Ghana, for the first time, a leading Political Party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has appointed a woman, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman as its Vice Presidential Candidate ahead of Election 2020.



In a post talking about her dream, Princess Shyngle said “I had a dream that I’ll be the first female President of my country and I believe my dream will definitely come true ?????????????????? gonna be the sexiest President in the world."

Princess Shyngle’s post comes as a shock to many because she has never been political and taking up a political role will be tiresome for the actress.



See the post below;





